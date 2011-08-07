Borough streetscape project might finally wrap up Oct. 25

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller — Oct. 25 is the target date to reopen the intersection of South Union and Ann streets in Middletown. A new traffic light at the intersection is to be inspected and go on flash on Oct. 25, and become fully operational on Oct. 28. Other than tree-planting, reopening the intersection would bring to a close the downtown streetscape project that started in 2015.

Middletown's downtown streetscape project finally might be coming to a close, with a target date of Oct. 25 set to reopen the intersection of South Union and Ann streets (Route 441).

The intersection has been closed to traffic since Oct. 3 for workers to wrap up the last phase of the streetscape project, which includes aesthetic improvements in the downtown from Spring and North Union south to Union and Ann.

Inspectors from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are to do a walk- through inspection of the Union and Ann street intersection on Oct. 25, including a new traffic light that is being installed, said Greg Wilsbach, Middletown director of public works.

The traffic light at Union and Ann will be on flash starting Oct. 25 until Friday, Oct. 28, when the signal is to be fully operational, Wilsbach said.

In the meantime, motorists using the detour now in place for Ann and Union are reminded to stop at all stop signs and be aware of school bus stops that are in the area.

Otherwise, South Union Street from Brown to Ann is to be closed to all vehicular traffic throughout this entire week — Oct. 17-21 — so that the street can be re-paved as part of the downtown streetscape, borough officials say.

The closure was to go into effect Monday afternoon and remain until sometime Friday, Wilsbach told the Press And Journal.

Parking is not to be allowed on this stretch of South Union during the closure, but people can park for free in the lot behind the Municipal Building on West Emaus Street.

With the repaving of South Union and reopening of the intersection with Ann, about all that is left of the downtown streetscape is planting new trees.

The tree replanting was expected to start sometime this week.