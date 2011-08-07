Blue Raiders’ boys soccer team wins two of three

Published Date

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Griffin Meyer and Connor Gambini go up for the ball as Tyrelle Gallatin-Scott watches in action vs. Red Land.

By Mitch Spear

For the Press And Journal

The Middletown boys soccer team won two of its three games last week as it continues it push for the playoffs.



The Blue Raiders stood at 10-6 overall and 7-6 in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division after last week’s action.

Milton Hershey 2, Middletown 0



Milton Hershey started strong in the game Tuesday, Oct. 11, and within the first eight minutes generated a chance that was headed on frame that Thomas Lee had to push over the crossbar to keep the game scoreless. Just seconds later, another ball toward the Raider goal was unsuccessfully punched out of the goal box. After several bounces the ball fell to the foot of Austin Padmore of Milton Hershey to put the Spartans up one.



The Spartans added to their lead when Jide Olidipo passed the ball to David Fisher who placed a beautifully lofted ball over the head of Lee standing a few yards off the goal line.

With the Spartan lead at two, the Raiders began to apply tremendous pressure. The Spartans young goalkeeper, freshman Josh Parra, finished the game with a hard-earned shutout as he faced 30 shots, most of which occurred in the second half. Multiple shots required spectacular saves from close range, including several improbable kick saves.

Middletown 3,

Susquehanna Township 1



With the losing streak at three games, the Raiders looked to return to winning form at Susquehanna Township on Thursday.



In the 22nd minute Thomas Einolf provided a good service ball to Conner Golden from about 40 yards out from goal. Golden’s first touch was a good one, and was able to set up a successful strike far post beyond Alex MacMilan, in goal for the Indians.

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Brothers Cole and Conner Golden create the “Golden Wall” in a defensive play vs. Susquehanna Township.



Perhaps the most important moment in the game came late in the first half when a penalty kick was awarded to the Indians. However, the heavy shot struck the inside of the post but stayed out of net and took a strong carom out of the box, ending any chance of the Indians following the rebound for a second attempt.



The second half started with better pressure and possession from the Raiders, but did not generate any significant goal scoring opportunities. Einolf recorded his second assist in the game following a direct kick that was well taken to find David Alcock standing a few yards from goal to put the Raiders up 2-0.



The third Raider goal came when Blake Gill worked to dispossess the Indians and turned defense to instant offense as he sliced up a ball to Einolf standing wide open far post.

Lee had to make a big save with less than 10 minutes remaining as he pushed an Indians’ attempt just over the crossbar. With five minutes remaining, a second penalty kick was issued to Susquehanna Township. Tyger Evans buried the shot for the 3-1 final and a Raider victory.

Middletown 3, Red Land 1



The first goal of the game Saturday vs. non-division opponent Red Land came the Raiders way when Jacob Spear was fouled from behind. Spear found David Alcock at the 18-yard mark and passed to Nate Nelson who quickly passed to Thomas Einolf who found some space on the left flank. Following a nice sequence of passing, Einolf dribbled towards the keeper, who made the initial save but the ball bounced back to the body of Einolf and into the goal for the Raider 1-0 lead.



Red Land with three minutes left in the first half got the equalizer after a defensive turnover lead to the ball finding Chad Stout of Red Land who shot beyond the reach of Lee.

In the early part of the second half, Griffin Meyer made a good run on the left side of goal and drew with him two defenders. This freed up Tyrelle Gallatin-Scott standing just a few yards out near the center of goal to receive the pass from Meyer a take the shot that regained the Raiders lead at 2-1.



The third goal came when Gallatin-Scott was fouled about 30 yards out. Donovan Brady took the direct kick. He shot low and hard beyond the Red Land keeper who had just entered the game as a result of disciplinary action to the starting goaltender.

Junior varsity



The Raiders junior varsity team ended the week with three more victories to improve to 11-2-2. They beat Milton Hershey, 7-1, with two goals by Ben Knisely and individual goals by Joe Cuneo, Billy Cleland, Griffin Meyer, Jacob Idowu and Derrick Miller.



They followed this offensive output with a 5-2 victory over Susquehanna Township. The Raiders earned goals from Meyer, Cuneo, Knisely and Clayton Wagner as well as one own goal.



They finished the week with a 5-1 victory over Redland. Meyers started off the scoring, followed by goals from Cuneo (2), Gallatin-Scott and Wagner.



The JV team finishes its season Wednesday night against the Crusaders of Bishop McDevitt.