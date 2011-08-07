Raiders runner Marrero just misses qualifying for state cross country

Published Date

Photo by Jodi Ocker -- Jaleena Marrero (694) narrowly missed qualifying for states.

Several representatives of the Middletown Blue Raider cross country team traveled to Big Spring High School on Saturday to participate in the District 3 AA championships.



In the girls’ race, the sole contestant for Middletown was Jaleena Marrero. Her personal best time of 21:08 placed her 25th. She was the first finisher among those who did not qualify for the state championship meet, completing the race a mere 3 seconds from the qualifying mark.



In the boys’ race, Justin Shaffer was the first Blue Raider to cross the finish line. He was the 48th finisher in the field, in a personal best time of 17:54. His time was 21 seconds away from qualification for the state championships.



Caleb Ocker, the only senior on the team, finished in 19:08, concluding his high school career with a personal best time.



Other participants for the blue and gold were Zach Malay (19:59) and Dan Brenner (20:27).



“This has been a transitional season for us,” coach Pete Fox said. “We have realized marked improvement over last season, and we can begin to see ourselves developing into a competitive program. It has been a great privilege to work with this group of kind, humble and diligent young people.”